U.S., China engage in reciprocal actions that could escalate tensions

(MENAFN) In the lead-up to Donald Trump's return to the White House, the U.S. and China have engaged in reciprocal actions that could escalate tensions. On Friday, the United States imposed sanctions on Integrity Technology Group, a Beijing-based cybersecurity company, due to its ties to China’s of State Security. The move came just a day after China sanctioned 10 American defense companies. The U.S. State Department highlighted Integrity Technology Group's involvement in cyberattacks against American targets, including universities, agencies, and outlets. The company is accused of facilitating operations by "Flax Typhoon," a hacking group working under the Chinese government’s direction to target critical infrastructure both domestically and internationally.



The U.S. Justice Department also announced efforts to disrupt a massive botnet linked to Integrity Tech that had infected over 200,000 devices worldwide. These sanctions come on the heels of a hacking operation by China aimed at uncovering which Chinese firms the U.S. Treasury Department planned to target with sanctions. In retaliation, China imposed sanctions on several U.S. defense companies, including Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, and Raytheon, following U.S. arms sales to Taiwan. This tit-for-tat exchange of sanctions comes just days before Trump’s presidential inauguration on January 20, raising the prospect of further tensions between the two global powers.

