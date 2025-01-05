Russia's Emergencies Ministry reports over 86,000 metric tons of oil-contaminated sand removed from both sides of Kerch Strait

(MENAFN) Russia's Emergencies reported on Saturday that over 86,000 metric tons of oil-contaminated sand and soil have been removed from both sides of the Kerch Strait following an oil spill in the Black Sea last month. The spill was caused by two aging tankers that were damaged by a storm on December 15. One of the tankers sank, while the other was left stranded. More than 10,000 people worked to remove the thick, smelly from the sandy beaches of Anapa and nearby areas, a popular tourist destination. Environmental groups have reported the deaths of dolphins, porpoises, and birds due to the spill.



The affected soils were collected from Russia's Kuban region and Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Videos shared by the ministry showed workers in protective suits using excavators and shovels to remove the contaminated soil.



Russia's transport ministry also reported that experts determined around 2,400 metric tons of petroleum products were spilled, a figure lower than initially feared. At the time of the incident, it was reported that the two tankers were carrying 9,200 metric tons of petroleum products. The spill involved M100 grade heavy fuel oil, which sinks rather than floating and remains suspended in the water or settles at the bottom.

