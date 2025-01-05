Palestinian National Council condemns call by eight members of Israeli Knesset to intensify military operations in northern Gaza

(MENAFN) Rawhi Fattouh, head of the Palestinian National Council, condemned the call by eight members of the Israeli Knesset to intensify military operations in northern Gaza, labeling it "a full-fledged war crime" and a direct call for the extermination of Palestinians. On Thursday, these right-wing Knesset members demanded a revision of Israel's operational plan in northern Gaza, advocating for a strategy based on a plan known as the "generals' plan." This approach, already reportedly in action since October 2024, includes intensified shelling and a blockade restricting essential supplies like food, water, and medicine, forcing Palestinians to flee south.



Fattouh criticized the Israeli parliament for harboring extremists responsible for the death of tens of thousands of Palestinians, including women and children, while also expressing shock at the survival of Palestinians in Gaza. He called the actions of these Knesset members "a direct call for genocide." He urged the international community to take action, condemning the Knesset members’ statements and pushing for sanctions against them. Additionally, he called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to hold those accountable for violating international law and threatening global peace and security.



The proposed Israeli strategy, reported by Israel Hayom, includes evacuating Gaza’s population, destroying energy and food resources, and targeting anyone who moves without surrendering during the siege. Since October 2023, Israel, with U.S. backing, has been carrying out a brutal military campaign in Gaza, leading to significant loss of life, particularly among children and women. Despite two arrest warrants issued by the ICC against Israeli leaders for war crimes, Israel continues its operations.

