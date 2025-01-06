Exclusive: Telugu, Hindi Versions Of Tovino Thomas-Starrer ‘Identity’ To Release Around January 16: Director Akhil Paul

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 7 (IANS) The Telugu and Hindi versions of the Malayalam Identity, featuring actors Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan in the lead, is likely to release around January 16, one of its directors Akhil Paul has said.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Akhil Paul, one of the two directors of Identity, said,“The film has been received very well in Tamil Nadu. I don't know the exact numbers at this point in time but what I have been told is that 14 more screens have been added on the second day and that each subsequent day's collections have been far better than the preceding day. This is to say day 2's collection was better than day 1 and day 3's collection was better than day 2. The collections of the fourth day, which is today, are the highest.”

Stating that he had personally overseen the Tamil dubbing version of the film, Akhil said,“I ensured that the film was dubbed properly in Tamil. I also made sure that along with the Malayalam version, the Tamil version of the film was also released. This is the first time that a Tovino film has been dubbed in Tamil.”

The director, who is extremely pleased with the response the Malayalam film has got from the Tamil audiences, said,“We are about to release a Telugu and Hindi version of the movie as well. We are having discussions on the title in these versions. I want to release the film with the same title. There is some confusion in the title but the movie is ready in both these versions. We are planning to release the Telugu and Hindi versions around January 16.“

The film, which released on January 2, has a worldwide gross collection of ₹23.20 crore in four days and is well on its way to emerging a superhit.

The film, written and directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, has been produced by Raju Malliath and Dr. CJ Roy, and distributed by Gokulam Movies through Dream Big Films.