Baku Process, A Valuable Lesson For Warsaw

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Peter Tase

The Republic of Azerbaijan, under the vision and guidance of national leader Heydar Aliyev, has established a solid national economy, strengthened its infrastructure and shaped an effective foreign policy during the first decade of its independence (1993 – 2003). Founded on the solid statecraft institutions and foreign policy of Azerbaijan, on December 2-3, 2008, the current president of Azerbaijan H. E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev established the“Baku Process” under the framework of an International dedicated to: “Intercultural dialogue as a basis for peace and sustainable development in Europe and its neighboring regions”, with the participation of official representatives and Ministers of Culture from over eighty different countries.

The“Baku Process” aspires to promote intercultural, inter-racial and inter-religious dialogue among individuals, international experts, journalists and government leaders, while respecting the diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds encountered throughout the five continents.

The First Baku Process Ministerial Conference was entitled: '“Baku Process” for the promotion of intercultural dialogue (2008)'; it was organized in cooperation with the Council of Europe. On this occasion the Ministers of Culture, from Europe, Asia and Western Hemisphere, discussed viable effective methods that could promote and strengthen the cultural dialogue and preserve multiculturalism policies in many regions and countries. This conference happened to be one of very few venues where European Ministers of Culture exchanged thoughts and views on multiculturalism, cultural diplomacy and public diplomacy with their counterparts from the Muslim Countries in Northern Africa, Middle East and Southeast Asia.

The Ministerial Conference of 2008 emphasized the vital role of effective dialogue, cultural policies, preservation of cultural monuments, and promotion of inter-religious tolerance and shared the values of Azerbaijani Multiculturalism Policy. The foreign dignitaries were introduced to a deeply rooted religious tolerance and cultural diversity that is presently flourishing among Azerbaijani people from Nakhchivan to Baku, from Shaki to Lankaran and from Quba to Tartar Region of Dağlıq Qarabağ (Upper Karabakh Region). This conference was attended by representatives of the European Cultural Convention, Council of Europe, UNESCO, The International Organization of Turkic Culture TURKSOY; representatives of the GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development shared their views on how to further strengthen cultural diplomacy projects in South - East Europe and in other regions of Europe, Africa and the Americas. Under the framework of this event, the Ministers of Culture, adopted the 'Baku Declaration for the Promotion of Intercultural Dialogue' and established an interactive project entitled:“Artists for dialogue.” Through the platform of Baku Process, the cultural diplomacy of Azerbaijan has bolstered its presence in the world, promoted mutual understanding among different cultures and diminished the transnational perils and threats that come from extremism, intolerance, xenophobia and racism. According to Dr. Rashad Ilyasov;“the 'Baku Process' has tremendously strengthened Azerbaijan's geopolitical role in the global arena; modern Azerbaijan is actively contributing to the mutual development of cultures.”

On his meeting with Mr. Jan Dziedziczak, held on August 17th, 2017, Academician Kamal Abdulla emphasized the importance of intercultural dialogue and noted that:“in all international events, Poland has defended Azerbaijan's right position and representatives of Poland have actively participated at international events.” The advanced cultural partnership between Azerbaijan and Poland is one of many concrete initiatives that have swiftly developed under the framework of Baku Process.

Under the guidance of President Ilham Aliyev, the Government of Azerbaijan has established the Baku Process as an effective mechanism that fosters intercultural dialogue, shapes bridges of communication and confidence among nations and cultures.

In this context an important role has been played by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, a non-for-profit institution under the leadership of Dr. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice President of Azerbaijan, focused on developing projects in the areas of preservation of cultural sites, intercultural dialogue, education, youth and sports. The priorities and strategic mission of Heydar Aliyev Foundation are to promote the cultural policy of Azerbaijan, foster international cultural research and promote cultural events in art galleries and concert halls. In 2014, the Arts Council of Azerbaijan worked together with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on implementing a waste recycling project together with German and Romanian art professionals and environmentalists. Such a prestigious project propelled by Azerbaijan's cultural diplomacy architects, unveils Azerbaijan as a country that is committed to promote intercultural dialogue both at home and abroad; the leaders of Baku, Nakhchivan and other parts of Azerbaijan, have a track record of concrete actions that support their genuine aspiration to build bridges of dialogue and trust among civilizations and cultures using Azerbaijan's multicultural experience, interethnic dialogue, linguistic diversity, religious tolerance and historical heritage.

Azerbaijan's Cultural Diplomacy and invigorated foreign policy, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, serves as a dignifying model for other European Nations that preach and profess multiculturalism and cultural diplomacy as a driving force and prelude to a productive bilateral cooperation mechanism.

A genuine model of excellent bilateral partnership between Azerbaijan and Poland, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan's Embassy in Poland, was the visit of children with Down Syndrome and their parents to Cracow, Poland in March 2013.

Within the framework of this memorable visit, the children visited the historic and cultural landmarks of the city of Cracow, participated in various tournaments, sport competitions and appreciated the products of the Cracow Chocolate Factory. Furthermore, a special reception was organized for the visitors by the Cracow Radio Station. The kids also participated in therapy seminars at Ventskovitse organized for children suffering from autism by Life Farm, Brat Albert and Anna Dimnan's“Mimo Wszystko” (Despite everything) Foundations.

Anna Dimnan's“Mimo Wszystko” (Despite everything) Foundation and Brat Albert Foundation have taken active part in the trip's organization. On the other hand, in December 2012, the Embassy of the Polish Republic in Azerbaijan organized a series of trainings and courses at the Association of Down Syndrome people. For two weeks, therapeutics of Anna Dimnan's“Mimo Wszystko” (Despite everything) Foundation have held trainings in Baku for children, their parents and new students.

In economic and trade terms, Baku and Warsaw have maintained growth: in 2021, Polish Azerbaijani trade reached USD 96.8 million, of which Polish exports recorded a decline of 15% reaching USD 89.3 million. In contrast, Azerbaijan's exports of goods to Poland recorded a 20% increase in the same period, reaching $7.5m. In 2020, trade between Poland and Azerbaijan amounted to USD 119.5 million.

Both countries are full members of the Council of Europe and OSCE. During his visit to Poland, at the invitation of the President of Polish Republic Aleksander Kwaśniewski, on 26-28 August 1997; the former president of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev noted that“Azerbaijan highly appreciates Poland's position in NATO s Peace Partnership Program and considers it its partner in Europe.” Referring to the Armenian Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, he drew the attention of the Chairman of the Seimas to the fact that Armenia occupied the territories of Azerbaijan and violated international law and received the support from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Bronisław Geremek, and official Warsaw in voting on this issue at the OSCE meetings in favor of Baku.

This noble tradition established by the National Leader of Azerbaijan was followed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, who visited Warsaw on March 31st, 2022, and met with his Polish counterpart, Minister Zbigniew Rau; where they discussed cooperation with OSCE and Polish Government.

Irrespective to Azerbaijan's rise as a uniquely important political and economic partner of Poland in Southern Caucasus region and Baku's constructive diplomatic role in multilateral organizations, while investing large financial resources to maintain regional security and peace, the tradition of good cooperation between Poland and Azerbaijan has been splintered by the recent visit of President Andrzej Duda to the Armenian occupied village of Kerki (which is a sovereign territory of Azerbaijan); and participated in anti-Azerbaijani propaganda together with the European Union Mission to Armenia, despite of repeated warnings issued from the Government of Azerbaijan.

On November 25, 2024, Polish President Andrzej Duda visited Armenia with provocative intentions. It is evident that Warsaw deliberately intends to support Armenia and has engaged in direct provocations on the border with Azerbaijan, a head of state of EU member nation dressing in camouflage, holding binoculars, and attempting to observe alleged violations, scoffing at international laws and tarnishing the legacy of friendly political relations between Warsaw and Baku. With his visit to Kerki, Duda has tried to mimic the very same provocative actions led by former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who is an agent of influence working for Southern Caucasus agitators, knowingly undermining stability in the Southern Caucasus.

It appears that Polish president is more focused on the promotion of his own photoshopped portraits rather than engaging in substantial talks and defend the security interests of EU and economic growth of Warsaw.

Azerbaijan's foreign service and highly principled national security policy, paired with a charming multicultural tapestry; are a testimony to admirable statecraft including full implementation of public policies. Such an unbridled leadership of Baku, deserves greater respect from Europe's main heads of state, including that of Poland.

