Baku Process, A Valuable Lesson For Warsaw

By Peter Tase
The Republic of Azerbaijan, under the vision and guidance of
national leader Heydar Aliyev, has established a solid national
economy, strengthened its infrastructure and shaped an effective
foreign policy during the first decade of its independence (1993 –
2003). Founded on the solid statecraft institutions and foreign
policy of Azerbaijan, on December 2-3, 2008, the current president
of Azerbaijan H. E. Mr. Ilham Aliyev established the“Baku Process”
under the framework of an International conference dedicated to:
“Intercultural dialogue as a basis for peace and sustainable
development in Europe and its neighboring regions”, with the
participation of official representatives and Ministers of Culture
from over eighty different countries.
The“Baku Process” aspires to promote intercultural,
inter-racial and inter-religious dialogue among individuals,
international experts, journalists and government leaders, while
respecting the diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds encountered
throughout the five continents.
The First Baku Process Ministerial Conference was entitled:
'“Baku Process” for the promotion of intercultural dialogue
(2008)'; it was organized in cooperation with the Council of
Europe. On this occasion the Ministers of Culture, from Europe,
Asia and Western Hemisphere, discussed viable effective methods
that could promote and strengthen the cultural dialogue and
preserve multiculturalism policies in many regions and countries.
This conference happened to be one of very few venues where
European Ministers of Culture exchanged thoughts and views on
multiculturalism, cultural diplomacy and public diplomacy with
their counterparts from the Muslim Countries in Northern Africa,
Middle East and Southeast Asia.
The Ministerial Conference of 2008 emphasized the vital role of
effective dialogue, cultural policies, preservation of cultural
monuments, and promotion of inter-religious tolerance and shared
the values of Azerbaijani Multiculturalism Policy. The foreign
dignitaries were introduced to a deeply rooted religious tolerance
and cultural diversity that is presently flourishing among
Azerbaijani people from Nakhchivan to Baku, from Shaki to Lankaran
and from Quba to Tartar Region of Dağlıq Qarabağ (Upper Karabakh
Region). This conference was attended by representatives of the
European Cultural Convention, Council of Europe, UNESCO, The
International Organization of Turkic Culture TURKSOY;
representatives of the GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic
Development shared their views on how to further strengthen
cultural diplomacy projects in South - East Europe and in other
regions of Europe, Africa and the Americas. Under the framework of
this event, the Ministers of Culture, adopted the 'Baku Declaration
for the Promotion of Intercultural Dialogue' and established an
interactive project entitled:“Artists for dialogue.” Through the
platform of Baku Process, the cultural diplomacy of Azerbaijan has
bolstered its presence in the world, promoted mutual understanding
among different cultures and diminished the transnational perils
and threats that come from extremism, intolerance, xenophobia and
racism. According to Dr. Rashad Ilyasov;“the 'Baku Process' has
tremendously strengthened Azerbaijan's geopolitical role in the
global arena; modern Azerbaijan is actively contributing to the
mutual development of cultures.”
On his meeting with Mr. Jan Dziedziczak, held on August 17th,
2017, Academician Kamal Abdulla emphasized the importance of
intercultural dialogue and noted that:“in all international
events, Poland has defended Azerbaijan's right position and
representatives of Poland have actively participated at
international events.” The advanced cultural partnership between
Azerbaijan and Poland is one of many concrete initiatives that have
swiftly developed under the framework of Baku Process.
Under the guidance of President Ilham Aliyev, the Government of
Azerbaijan has established the Baku Process as an effective
mechanism that fosters intercultural dialogue, shapes bridges of
communication and confidence among nations and cultures.
In this context an important role has been played by the Heydar
Aliyev Foundation, a non-for-profit institution under the
leadership of Dr. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice President of
Azerbaijan, focused on developing projects in the areas of
preservation of cultural sites, intercultural dialogue, education,
youth and sports. The priorities and strategic mission of Heydar
Aliyev Foundation are to promote the cultural policy of Azerbaijan,
foster international cultural research and promote cultural events
in art galleries and concert halls. In 2014, the Arts Council of
Azerbaijan worked together with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on
implementing a waste recycling project together with German and
Romanian art professionals and environmentalists. Such a
prestigious project propelled by Azerbaijan's cultural diplomacy
architects, unveils Azerbaijan as a country that is committed to
promote intercultural dialogue both at home and abroad; the leaders
of Baku, Nakhchivan and other parts of Azerbaijan, have a track
record of concrete actions that support their genuine aspiration to
build bridges of dialogue and trust among civilizations and
cultures using Azerbaijan's multicultural experience, interethnic
dialogue, linguistic diversity, religious tolerance and historical
heritage.
Azerbaijan's Cultural Diplomacy and invigorated foreign policy,
under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, serves as a
dignifying model for other European Nations that preach and profess
multiculturalism and cultural diplomacy as a driving force and
prelude to a productive bilateral cooperation mechanism.
A genuine model of excellent bilateral partnership between
Azerbaijan and Poland, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation
and Azerbaijan's Embassy in Poland, was the visit of children with
Down Syndrome and their parents to Cracow, Poland in March
2013.
Within the framework of this memorable visit, the children
visited the historic and cultural landmarks of the city of Cracow,
participated in various tournaments, sport competitions and
appreciated the products of the Cracow Chocolate Factory.
Furthermore, a special reception was organized for the visitors by
the Cracow Radio Station. The kids also participated in therapy
seminars at Ventskovitse organized for children suffering from
autism by Life Farm, Brat Albert and Anna Dimnan's“Mimo Wszystko”
(Despite everything) Foundations.
Anna Dimnan's“Mimo Wszystko” (Despite everything) Foundation
and Brat Albert Foundation have taken active part in the trip's
organization. On the other hand, in December 2012, the Embassy of
the Polish Republic in Azerbaijan organized a series of trainings
and courses at the Association of Down Syndrome people. For two
weeks, therapeutics of Anna Dimnan's“Mimo Wszystko” (Despite
everything) Foundation have held trainings in Baku for children,
their parents and new students.
In economic and trade terms, Baku and Warsaw have maintained
growth: in 2021, Polish Azerbaijani trade reached USD 96.8 million,
of which Polish exports recorded a decline of 15% reaching USD 89.3
million. In contrast, Azerbaijan's exports of goods to Poland
recorded a 20% increase in the same period, reaching $7.5m. In
2020, trade between Poland and Azerbaijan amounted to USD 119.5
million.
Both countries are full members of the Council of Europe and
OSCE. During his visit to Poland, at the invitation of the
President of Polish Republic Aleksander Kwaśniewski, on 26-28
August 1997; the former president of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev noted
that“Azerbaijan highly appreciates Poland's position in NATO s
Peace Partnership Program and considers it its partner in Europe.”
Referring to the Armenian Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, he
drew the attention of the Chairman of the Seimas to the fact that
Armenia occupied the territories of Azerbaijan and violated
international law and received the support from the Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Poland, Bronisław Geremek, and official Warsaw
in voting on this issue at the OSCE meetings in favor of Baku.
This noble tradition established by the National Leader of
Azerbaijan was followed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, who visited Warsaw on March
31st, 2022, and met with his Polish counterpart,
Minister Zbigniew Rau; where they discussed cooperation with OSCE
and Polish Government.
Irrespective to Azerbaijan's rise as a uniquely important
political and economic partner of Poland in Southern Caucasus
region and Baku's constructive diplomatic role in multilateral
organizations, while investing large financial resources to
maintain regional security and peace, the tradition of good
cooperation between Poland and Azerbaijan has been splintered by
the recent visit of President Andrzej Duda to the Armenian occupied
village of Kerki (which is a sovereign territory of Azerbaijan);
and participated in anti-Azerbaijani propaganda together with the
European Union Mission to Armenia, despite of repeated warnings
issued from the Government of Azerbaijan.
On November 25, 2024, Polish President Andrzej Duda visited
Armenia with provocative intentions. It is evident that Warsaw
deliberately intends to support Armenia and has engaged in direct
provocations on the border with Azerbaijan, a head of state of EU
member nation dressing in camouflage, holding binoculars, and
attempting to observe alleged violations, scoffing at international
laws and tarnishing the legacy of friendly political relations
between Warsaw and Baku. With his visit to Kerki, Duda has tried to
mimic the very same provocative actions led by former NATO
Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who is an agent of
influence working for Southern Caucasus agitators, knowingly
undermining stability in the Southern Caucasus.
It appears that Polish president is more focused on the
promotion of his own photoshopped portraits rather than engaging in
substantial talks and defend the security interests of EU and
economic growth of Warsaw.
Azerbaijan's foreign service and highly principled national
security policy, paired with a charming multicultural tapestry; are
a testimony to admirable statecraft including full implementation
of public policies. Such an unbridled leadership of Baku, deserves
greater respect from Europe's main heads of state, including that
of Poland.
