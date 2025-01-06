QNL Recommends Book Collections For Mothers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar National Library (QNL) has recommended some of its collections to provide support, ideas, and inspiration for mothers.

For expecting mothers, the QNL collection includes that offer everything from prenatal care to mental and emotional wellness.

These can provide confidence and knowledge needed during this transformative period.

QNL librarians recommend What To Expect When You're Expecting by Heidi Murkoff and Sharon Mazel, for expecting mothers.

For parenting, from practical guides on handling tantrums and building routines to nurturing a child's mental health, the books offer expert advice and actionable steps.

To help nurture the child's mental wellbeing, QNL librarians recommend The Whole-Brain Child: 12 Revolutionary Strategies to Nurture Your Child's Developing Mind.

The QNL's educational books help inspire a love for learning in a child.

These resources cover everything from early literacy and numeracy skills to science projects and art activities that spark curiosity.

QNL librarians recommend Bill Nye's Great Big World of Science and Tinkerlab: A Hands-On Guide for Little Inventors.

The QNL's recipe collections range from easy, family-friendly meals to nutrition-focused cookbooks for every dietary need.

Explore recipes that introduce new flavours and foods, making mealtime memorable and fun.

These cookbooks make family dining a delightful experience.

The QNL offers a beautiful collection of bedtime stories that spark your child's imagination and create lasting memories.

With themes of kindness, courage, and curiosity, these stories nurture creativity and foster a love of reading.

Good night, good night, a book based on the Going to Bed book by Sandra Boynton, is recommended in this category.

For short stories, QNL librarians recommend five-minute bedtime stories.

For parents of children with autism, the QNL offers a specialised selection of books providing support, understanding, and insight.

These resources include expert advice on creating supportive environments, encouraging communication, and fostering social skills.

These books are valuable resources for parents who want to feel informed and supported in their parenting journey.

Tips for the parents of boys with autism and Tips for the parents of girls with autism come highly recommended by QNL librarians.

The Qatar National Library's collection of hobby books brings fun and joy into every home.

These activities are not only entertaining, but provide an opportunity to bond with the children and develop new skills.

Crafting together can enhance fine motor skills, stimulate creativity, and turn a quiet afternoon into a productive, enjoyable family moment.

The QNL's health and wellness collection offers a range of books focused on self-care, mindfulness, and balancing physical and emotional well-being.

From fitness guides tailored to mums to stress-relief techniques and mindfulness exercises, these books provide practical ways to incorporate wellness into your routine.

The QNL's home décor books offer inspiration and tips for transforming any room into a reflection of your family's personality and values.

Whether one is interested in minimalist design, child-friendly spaces, or eco-friendly décor, these books provide practical advice on making your home both beautiful and functional.

MENAFN06012025000067011011ID1109061371