Here’S Why Janhvi Kapoor Loves Jennifer Coolidge

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Janhvi Kapoor has professed her love for star and Golden Globe-winner Jennifer Coolidge.

Janhvi took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a of Coolidge giving an epic reply on being asked about being a woman in 2025.

In the video, Coolidge was asked:“What's exciting you most about being a woman in Hollywood in 2025?”

To which, the Hollywood star replies:“Um, you can eat whatever you want now.”

Janhvi shared the video with the caption:“Love her”.

It won't be wrong to say that Janhvi too is a foodie and often shares pictures of all the delicacies she gorges from sushis to laddoos.

On January 4, she wished everyone a“Happy New Year” and even gave a peek of herself indulging in a giant, festive“ladoo” during her trip to the Tirupati temple.

She posted a string of pictures of herself. In the first image, the actress is seen wearing traditional Indian wear. She is standing with her back to the camera, her face gracefully tilted toward the lens backdrop has a picturesque view of the mountains.

She then shared two selfies of herself in a hotel room. The actress could be seen smiling at the lens as she clicked the picture. The last photograph had the actress sitting and gorging on a big ladoo.

Janhvi, who is the daughter of late Bollywood star Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, captioned the image:“Happy new year!”

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” with actor Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Maniesh Paul. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

She will also be seen in 'Param Sundari', which is set to release on July 25, 2025.

The film is by production house Maddock Films, directed by Tushar Jalota of“Dasvi” fame. It centers on a love story between a North Indian played by Sidharth and a South Indian girl, filmed in Kerala.

The film“promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won't see coming,” per a description provided by Maddock, reports variety.