(MENAFN) As the Israeli military operation in northern Gaza enters its fourth month, 41 Palestinians have been killed since dawn yesterday, with 27 of the fatalities from the northern Gaza Strip. Palestinian sources reported that Israeli forces fired heavily at homes in Saftawi and Al-Tawam areas in the north. The Gaza of Health revealed that four massacres were committed by the occupation, resulting in 59 martyrs and 273 within 24 hours. This brings the total number of martyrs since October 7, 2023, to 45,717 and the number of injuries to 108,856.



Al-Aqsa satellite reported that Israeli military vehicles have continued their advance east of Deir al-Balah and the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip for the second consecutive day, under artillery shelling and intense fire from tanks and helicopters. Meanwhile, the death toll from an Israeli bombing of a house in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis, rose to 3 martyrs. In Rafah, two Palestinians were killed in an air raid, while a Palestinian was killed in the northern Gaza Strip by Israeli aerial bombardment. Several other casualties occurred in Jabalia, including one martyr and multiple wounded.



Furthermore, Israel continues its attacks on hospitals in northern Gaza, depriving over 40,000 Palestinians of healthcare. The Gaza government media office criticized the international community and UN Security Council's silence on the destruction of medical facilities. Hamas leader Bassem Naim accused Israel of falsely claiming the presence of armed men in hospitals to justify targeting the health sector. Since October 5, 2024, the northern Gaza Strip has witnessed extreme devastation, with around 4,000 Palestinians killed and tens of thousands displaced. Israeli forces have leveled residential areas, destroyed vital infrastructure, and targeted hospitals, medical centers, and humanitarian services, leading to their complete shutdown. Despite these challenges, around 70,000 Palestinians in the north have refused to leave their homes, with the Israeli army attempting to forcibly displace the remaining population.

