Egyptian FM, US Secretary Of State Discuss Situation In Gaza, Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- Egyptian of Foreign Affairs Dr. Badr Abdelatti and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed on Sunday during a phone call the developments in Gaza and the Syria.

In a statement, Egyptian Foreign spokesperson Ambassador Tamim Khilaf said the call emphasized the importance of continued regional and international efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire and ensure the unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister underscored the need for the Israeli to cease its aggressive policies against the Palestinian people, and condemned the systematic targeting of Gaza's healthcare infrastructure and hospitals, describing it as a blatant violation of international law and humanitarian principles.

The spokesperson added that the two ministers also discussed the latest developments in Syria, and Abdelati reaffirmed Egypt's support for the Syrian people and emphasized the importance of a comprehensive, nationally owned political transition process free from external impositions.

He stressed that such a process is crucial to achieving security and stability in Syria while preserving the country's unity and territorial integrity.

On his part, Secretary Blinken expressed the US deep appreciation for Egypt's vital role in fostering security and stability in the region. (end)

asm













MENAFN05012025000071011013ID1109056008