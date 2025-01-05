Mahakumbh Mela 2025: From QR Code Jackets, Drones, Water Ambulances, To AI Cctvs, How Is Prayagraj Gearing Up For Event?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: From AI-powered cameras to water ambulances, the administration is leaving no stone unturned to enhance pilgrims' experience, manage crowds and ensure safety during the world's largest religious gathering.

Around 40 crore people will likely attend the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, which will begin in Prayagraj on January 13. The massive religious gathering will occur after twelve years and conclude on February 26.



Several departments are collaborating to manage the massive influx of visitors in a month. Additionally, several high-tech gadgets and security measures will be opted. With less than a fortnight left for Maha Kumbhj 2025 to begin, here are the top technologies and facilities.

Maha Kumbh 2025: AI-powered cameras

The administration has used AI-powered cameras for better crowd management and security at the cultural event. Apart from AI-powered cameras, the organisers will also use drones, anti-drones, and tethered drones for heightened surveillance.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Underwater drones

As crores of devotees will take a dip during Maha Kumbh at Triveni Sangam, underwater drones will ensure that no unwanted activity will hinder the spirit of the festival throughout the month. These drones will provide 24/7 surveillance beneath the waters.

These underwater drones can dive up to 100 metres and transmit real-time activity reports to the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC).



Maha Kumbh 2025: Remote-controlled lifebuoys

Remote-controlled lifebuoys will be deployed at the river banks to ensure prompt action in case of emergencies. These devices can reach to distant locations in lesser duration and transport individuals.



Maha Kumbh 2025: QR-coded jackets

Travellers facing any confusion about their travel bookings during Maha Kumbh can easily rely upon central railway officials. To reduce the trouble of booking unreserved tickets, Central Railway has asked its employees to wear fluorescent green jackets with a QR code on the back.