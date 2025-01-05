Iran prepares itself for discussions with West for nuclear agreement

(MENAFN) The Islamic Republic is prepared to continue positive and urgent discussions on its nuclear plan with the Western sides, stated Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi.



“We are still ready to enter constructive dialogue without any delay about our nuclear program, a dialogue with the aim of reaching an agreement,” Araghchi informed Chinese news agency in a meeting published on Saturday.



President-elect Donald left the many-sided nuclear agreement with Iran in his initial term in May 2018 and forced all the past sanctions that had been raised under the deal and put fresh sanctions instead.



Based on the agreement, officially popular as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran confirmed to put a limit on its nuclear work as a reaction for the termination of financial as well as economic sanctions.



The JCPOA was finalized in 2015 among Iran as well as the 5+1 group, the five enduring associates of the UN Security Council plus Germany, following approximately a couple of years of extreme discussions.



“We negotiated for more than two years with the 5+1 countries in goodwill and finally we succeeded in reaching an agreement that was praised and accepted by the entire world as a diplomatic achievement,” clarified Araghchi, who served as Iran’s second-ranking diplomat in the discussions at the time.

MENAFN05012025000045016755ID1109055696