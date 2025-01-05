Qatar To Host 14Th Session Of Conference Of Arab Education Ministers Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will host 14th session of the of Arab Education Ministers today. It is organised by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO) in partnership with the of Education and Higher Education and the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, under the theme 'Comprehensive education and empowering teachers: a strategic vision for education in the Arab world'.

To continue until January 7, the conference will see wide participation from education ministers in Arab countries, representatives of relevant international and regional organisations, and a group of education experts and specialists. The conference comes in implementation of the decision of the 13th ALECSO general conference, held in May 2023 in Rabat, the Kingdom of Morocco.

It addresses several strategic axes, most notably: ways to provide comprehensive and sustainable education for all, and achieve justice in access to high-quality educational opportunities, with a focus on integrating people with disabilities into the education system, in addition to digital transformation and the use of technology to enhance and develop education as well as support research and innovation. It empowers teachers and develop their capabilities to achieve the highest levels of efficiency in the educational process.

The conference is a high-level Arab platform for exchanging expertise and successful experiences in the education sector, discussing the most prominent challenges facing this vital sector, developing educational policies and curricula, improving the infrastructure of educational systems, and supporting the process of digital transformation.