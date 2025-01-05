Union Minister Of Textiles, Giriraj Singh Inaugurates New Campus Of Indian Institute Of Handloom Technology At Fulia, Nadia, West Bengal

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 5 January 2025, Delhi: Union of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh has inaugurated the new permanent campus of IIHT Fulia. The new campus of the institute has been constructed using state-of- the art in a sprawling campus of 5.38 acres of land with the expenditure of Rs. 75.95 crores. The building is having modern infrastructure consisting smart classes, digital library, and modern and well equipped testing laboratories. The new campus will be a model place and will serve as Centre of excellence in the field of handloom and Textile and cater to the educational needs of the students from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Sikkim.



During the inaugural ceremony, Hon'ble Union Minister planted saplings under“Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”drive along with other dignitaries.



Medals and merit rank certificates to top 10 rank holders among all the IIHTs in India has been awarded by the Hon'ble Union Minister of Textiles.



Unified website for all 06 Central IIHTs has been launched during this inaugural function



A book titled“Computer-aided figured graph designing for jacquard weaving” has been released by the Union Minster during the event.



Shri Giriraj Singh in his inaugural address highlighted the contribution of different schemes of Textile ministry for the 'Vikas & Pragati' of handloom weavers. The Minister dedicated this institute with world class infrastructure to the West Bengal and declared the increase of intake for first year admission into this institute from the existing 33 to 66. The children of handloom weavers will get opportunity to study in this institute and serve the handloom industry of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand & Sikkim.



Hon'ble Minister highlighted that IIHT Fulia will contribute significantly to the textile value chain by using Flax and linen as raw material and using design inputs from NIFT, Kolkata. The Union Minister also highlighted the legacy of handloom weaving of West Bengal and said that our handloom products were having more demand than the cloth produced in Manchester before industrial revolution. The fineness of the hand woven fabrics of Bengal was as such that a saree can be passed through a small ring.



The Union Minister has also highlighted that textile ministry is committed to reach the market size of 300 billion dollar in year 2030 and provide employment to 6 crore persons in textile value chain.



The minister stated that this IIHT building is not just a building but it is a platform from where the handloom weavers' children can fulfil their dreams. By making the students highly skilled, the handloom craft will be made sustainable and it will give handloom sector global recognition. The confluence of simplicity, tradition and technology is a joint step towards making 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'



The occasion was graced by presence of Shri Suvendu Adhikari, MLA & Hon'ble Leader of opposition, West Bengal, Shri Jagannath Sarkar, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Ranaghat constituency, Shri. Bankim Chandra Ghosh, Hon'ble MLA, Chakdaha, Shri. Ashim Biswas, Hon'ble MLA, Ranaghat North East, Shri Kumar Biswas, Hon'ble MLA, Krishnaganj & Dr. M.Beena, IAS, Development commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India.

MENAFN05012025003198003206ID1109055439