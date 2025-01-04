Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia And Florek Law File Class Action Lawsuit Against Lexyl Travel Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Class action lawsuit alleges deceptive practices, hidden fees, and reoccurring charge scheme by Lexyl Technologies across its booking platforms.

- Attorney Adam WernerWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Thursday, January 2, 2025, attorneys Adam Werner, Adam Florek, and Michael Hoffman filed a class action lawsuit against Lexyl Travel Technologies, LLC (“Lexyl”) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.The lawsuit alleges violations of Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act (“FDUTPA”) and details an extensive scheme to bilk customers of tens, if not hundreds, of millions of dollars in fees.The lawsuit-Canteenwalla et al., v. Lexyl Travel Technologies, LLC , No.: 9:25-cv-80007-RS-seeks to represent all persons who were automatically enrolled in Lexyl's Travel Insurance program while booking through one of their various websites anytime in the past four years.Allegations Against Lexyl and HotelPlannerThe class action lawsuit alleges that Lexyl engaged in deceptive and predatory practices, including:- Negative Billing Practices: automatically adding travel insurance and its fees to each customer's transactions without their explicit or informed consent;- Misrepresenting Fees: hiding fees for travel insurance and touting it as a complimentary“Upgraded Experience”; and- Obscuring Opt-Out Options: hiding the ability to decline additional fees in small, greyed-out text.“The company's recent actions have resulted in consumers losing significant amounts of money,” said Adam Werner, co-lead counsel for the Plaintiffs.“This isn't just about hidden fees-it's about a company willfully designing its systems to deceive and exploit consumers.”Adam Florek, co-lead counsel for the Plaintiffs, added, "The sheer scope of Lexyl's practices highlights the need for accountability. Our clients and the class deserve justice, and predatory corporations need to be held accountable."What Is Lexyl Travel Technologies?Lexyl Travel Technologies is a Florida-based company and registered 'Seller Of Travel' that operates a network of travel booking websites, including:- BookOnline- HotelGuides- HotelPlanner- Hotels-Rates- Room77These websites allow customers to browse and book purportedly discounted hotel rooms.The catch is in Lexyl's travel insurance. This add-on service offered through Protecht, Inc. purports to be a refund solution for canceled travel plans. Many travelers use Lexyl's websites to locate deals and book last-minute hotel rooms and fail to notice that they're enrolling in additional services or paying additional fees that they wouldn't otherwise have enrolled in.Additionally, Lexyl operates Global Privileges, a subscription-based travel benefits program that touts“savings on over one million hotels and alternative accommodations globally, plus access to a wide variety of travel benefits.”The FDUTPA and Lexyl's Deception“The FDUTPA prohibits unfair competition and targets businesses that engage in unethical and oppressive conduct. Lexyl's actions, as detailed in the lawsuit, clearly fall under this definition, and we are committed to holding them accountable,” said Hoffman.Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia and Florek Law are currently seeking to speak with consumers who have:1. Used any of Lexyl's websites, including BookOnline, HotelGuides, HotelPlanner, Hotels-Rates, or Room77, since December 2020;2. Been automatically enrolled in Global Privileges or globalprivileges; or3. Been automatically signed up for additional services they never knowingly agreed to pay for.Potential clients can visit Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia's Lexyl Travel Class Action Lawsuit page or call 800-320-HELP(4357) to discuss their case.About Plaintiffs' CounselAdam Werner and Michael Hoffman are founding partners at Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia, a nationally recognized leader in veterans' benefits and plaintiffs' civil litigation. They have a proven track record of providing skilled and effective representation to historically underrepresented groups, including successful class action lawsuits against major corporations.Adam Florek is the managing attorney at Florek Law, LLC . With extensive experience in class action litigation, Florek has successfully represented dozens of consumer classes in both state and federal courts.Contact InformationAdam FlorekFlorek Law, LLC...800-320-4357Michael HoffmanWerner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia...800-320-4357

Adam Werner

Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia

+1 800-320-4357

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.