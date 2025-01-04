Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 31: Will Allu Arjun's Action Drama Also Inaugurate The ₹800 Crore Club In Hindi?

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 31 : Allu Arjun's action drama (Hindi dubbed version), the biggest Hindi grosser which kickstarted the ₹700-crore club, is all set to get another accolade to its name; the is on track to inaugurate the ₹800-crore club.

