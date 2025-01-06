Colder Weather In Qatar As Temperatures Reach 4°C - 8°C From Abu Samra To Mesaieed

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Abu Samra shivered as Qatar experienced its coldest morning of this year's winter so far, with temperatures dropping to a chilly 4°C.

The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) reported today, January 6, that temperatures ranged from 4°C to 8°C in different regions of the country, marking the lowest of the season.

The QMD has previously announced that the cold weather will persist in the coming days due to the ongoing impact of the northwesterly winds. While daytime temperatures will remain relatively cool, nighttime conditions are expected to be cold to very cold.

This morning, several areas in the country also recorded their lowest temperatures of the winter season so far: Karanah reached 6°C, Turayna and Jumayliyah recorded 7°C, and Al Khor, Dukhan, Ghuwayriyah, Shahaniyah, Mukaynis, and Mesaieed all saw 8°C. Meanwhile, Doha registered a milder 13°C.

The weather department in its report yesterday also announced the possibility of light rain in some parts of the country due to increased cloud cover from a low-pressure system. No marine warnings were issued for today, as wave heights range between 1 and 3 feet.

In its latest update, QMD said that there is chance of mist to fog formation at places by late night causing a drop in horizontal visibility to less than 2km.