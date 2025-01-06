I Have Decided To Become Extremely Choosey, Says Actor Kalaiyarasan
(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 7 (IANS) actor Kalaiyarasan, who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming Tamil film 'Madraskaaran', has announced that he will be extremely choosey henceforth and not do many character roles.
Participating in a question-answer session at an event organised to promote the film 'Madraskaaran', featuring actor Shane Nigam in the lead, Kalaiyarasan, while replying to a question on why he was repeatedly doing villain characters, said, "I will not do many character roles after this. The reason is I feel that it is not very healthy here. I am ready to do character roles because it is the characters that I have done so far that are putting food on my table. I will not forget that."
"It is true that characters are important. But if you were to take an industry like Malayalam, some actors there make multi-starrer films (They do it here also but on a very small scale). In Malayalam, actors would have played a small role in a big film. They would have also done negative roles but then, there will also be films in which they play the hero.
"Here, if you do a negative role, you will repeatedly be called for negative roles. Assume that there is a normal film and that anyone can act in it as a hero. Even in such films, they keep casting me as a secondary hero. They continue to keep us in the second category. That is disturbing. I don't feel that is healthy. Therefore, after this, I am going to be extremely choosy and pick only those characters that are really significant or else I will do only lead roles," he said.
In 'Madraskaaran', which releases on January 10, Kalaiyarasan plays the role of a guy from Pudukottai. The film, apart from Shane Nigam and Kalaiyarasan, also features Niharika Konidela, Aishwarya Dutta, Karunas, Pandiarajan and Super Subbarayan, among others.
MENAFN06012025000231011071ID1109060019
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.