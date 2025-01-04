(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We're ready to DIVE IN to CES 2025. There is great momentum heading into the show with a record 3400+ Innovation Award submissions, over 4500 exhibitors including roughly 1400 startups, and 1100 speakers for over 300 sessions," said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, Consumer Association (CTA) ® , owner and producer of CES. "We are on track for an incredible show where attendees will see everything that is new in tech from the latest in AI and digital to advanced mobility, smart communities, sustainability, and accessibility tech."

What Not To Miss at CES® 2025. The world's most powerful tech event returns to Las Vegas, January 7-10.

DIVE IN to the CES 2025 Experience



CES App – Plan for and navigate CES 2025 with the official show app. Search "CES App" in your app store. New for CES 2025 is blue-dot navigation at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) and the Venetian.

CES Tech Talk – Download and listen for the top trends expected at CES 2025. CES Creator Space, presented by Sony – A new space for storytellers – media and creators – to produce compelling content.

Top Trends



Artificial Intelligence:

Generative AI is driving innovation. The entire AI ecosystem will be throughout CES, enhancing user experiences, increasing productivity, advancing health, and more.

Exhibitor Examples: DeepX, EMD, LG, Lotte, Samsung, Siemens

Digital Health: CES will showcase tech innovation across the entire spectrum of health, increasing longevity, lowering costs, and improving health equity and patient empowerment.

Exhibitor Examples: AARP, EssilorLuxottica, Nuvilab, OnMed, Resmed, Variowell, Withings

Energy Transition:

Emerging technologies both drive and address the challenges of the energy transition. A new conference track on the energy transition will dive in to shaping a sustainable future while overcoming technical and scalability barriers.

Exhibitor Examples: Eaton, Eneos, Hitachi, Qnovo, SK, WePower Technologies

Mobility: CES brings together the entire ecosystem of mobility-from passenger and autonomous cars to construction, agriculture, marine tech, and advanced air travel. The new stage in West Hall will showcase programming that envisions the future of mobility and explores how we can create a more sustainable and connected world.

Exhibitor Examples: BMW, Brunswick, Caterpillar, Honda, John Deere, Oshkosh, Scout Motors

Quantum:

Expect hardware, software, and AI using quantum mechanics to improve technologies and create new applications with enhanced security, sensing, and computing that will drive innovation forward. A new half-day of conference programming in partnership with Quantum World Congress will highlight these advancements.

Exhibitor Examples: Cellid, Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), Integrated Quantum Photonic

Sustainability:

Exhibitors will show technologies aimed at reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency, as well as innovations in sustainable and carbon-neutral materials. Exhibitor Examples: D-Carbonize, Exeger, Jackery, Panasonic

Must-See Keynotes

and Presentations



Monday, January 6

NVIDIA

Founder and CEO Jensen Huang – 6:30 PM, Mandalay Bay

Tuesday, January 7



Panasonic Holdings Corporation Group CEO

Mr. Yuki Kusumi, 8:30 AM, The Venetian



CTA

CEO

and Vice Chair Gary Shapiro and CTA President Kinsey Fabrizio, 8:30 AM, The Venetian



SiriusXM

CEO Jennifer Witz, 11 AM, ARIA



X Corp

CEO Linda Yaccarino, 1:30 PM, The Venetian



Delta

Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, 5 PM, Sphere





This will mark the first CES keynote ever hosted at the groundbreaking venue.





This keynote will have a different ticketing process and venue policies than other keynotes. For more information, visit ces .







Get the full Delta keynote experience at Sphere beginning at 3 PM when the doors open for an immersive and interactive exhibit in the venue's Atrium to celebrate Delta's 100-year journey. Following the keynote, Delta is thrilled to welcome multiple GRAMMY Award winning music icon Lenny Kravitz to the stage.

Professional photography and videography will be available on Delta News Hub shortly after the keynote.



Wednesday, January 8



Volvo Group President and CEO Martin Lundstedt, 9 AM, The Venetian



Accenture

Chair and CEO Julie Sweet, 2 PM, The Venetian Waymo

Co-CEO Tekedra

Mawakana, Leaders in Technology Dinner *invite only

Top Conference Tracks

Accessibility

– Discover innovation and technologies for people of all ages and abilities.



Accessibility and Mobility: Bridging the Gap , Tuesday, January 7, 11 AM, Venetian, Lando

Tech for Good: How Technology is Empowering Neurodivergent , Tuesday, January 7, 2 PM, Venetian, Lando Empowering Independence: How AI is Improving Daily Lives , Tuesday, January 7, 3 PM, Venetian, Lando

CES Creator Space, presented by Sony –

The stage at the CES Creator Space, sponsored by Pinterest and emceed by Shira Lazar, will feature three days of programming designed to help creators hone their craft. The area is open to credentialed media only.



State of the Creator Economy , Tuesday, January 7, 10:30 AM, CES Creator Stage, LVCC, Grand Lobby

Measuring Success in the Creator Economy , Thursday, January 9, 11:45 AM, CES Creator Stage, LVCC, Grand Lobby Keeping Sane: Mental Health in the Creator Economy, Thursday, January 9, 2:15 PM, CES Creator Stage, LVCC, Grand Lobby

Digital Health

– Learn about the innovations that

tackle major health challenges and empower consumers to take control of their health.





Health AI in 2030, Wednesday, January 8, 2 PM, Venetian, Marcello 4404

Next Gen Wearable Tech, Thursday, January 9, 9 AM, Venetian, Marcello 4404 Advancing Women's Health: Innovations, Challenges, and Solutions, Thursday, January 9, 10 AM, Venetian, Level 4, Marcello 4404

Energy Transition

– Explore how companies plan to address sustainable power solutions.



The Energy Infrastructure of the Future, Thursday, January 9, 9 AM, LVCC, N261

Navigating the Energy Transition, Thursday, January 9, 10 AM, LVCC, N261 The Key to Powering a Sustainable AI Revolution, Thursday, January 9, 11 AM, LVCC, N261

Great Minds

– Explore the intersection of technology and humanity. Speakers featured in the Great Minds series include C-Suite executives, philanthropists, influencers, government leaders, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and more. Sessions include:



The New Era of the Automotive Ecosystem, Wednesday, January 8, 11 AM, LVCC West Hall, W232

Shaping a New Era of Ingenuity: The Power of Inclusive Innovation, Wednesday, January 8, 3 PM, LVCC, West Hall, W232

Revolutionizing Customer Engagement , Thursday, January 9, 10 AM, LVCC, West Hall, W232 Don't miss experts from NASA, Netflix, Mastercard, Coach, and more on the stage.

Innovation Policy Summit

– CES gathers policymakers from across the world to discuss domestic and global tech policy issues including privacy, trade, competition, and more.



Is Big Always Bad: Big Tech and the Innovation Economy, Tuesday, January 7, 1 PM, LVCC, N258

Tech Without Borders: The Benefits of Tech for All Communities, Wednesday, January 8, 9 AM, LVCC, N258 Trade in 2025: Will the World Fracture or Reglobalize, Wednesday, January 8, 3:40, PM, LVCC, N258

Mobility Stage

– New stage features the future of mobility, from electrification to connected vehicles, new battery technology, and advancements in AI.



How to Build Physical AI for Mobility, Tuesday, January 7, 10:30 AM, LVCC West Hall 1, Mobility Stage

Breakthroughs in Battery Tech Redefine EV Driving, Tuesday, January 7, 2:20 PM, LVCC West Hall 1, Mobility Stage Revolutionizing the Future of Driving – Unleashing the Power of AI, Wednesday, January 8, 2:20 PM, LVCC, West Hall 1, Mobility Stage

Quantum Means Business

– New partnership with Quantum World Congress to address how hardware, software, and AI are using quantum mechanics to improve technologies and create new applications.





Quantum is Here: Computing Advancements and Tangible Applications, Thursday, January 9, LVCC, 9 AM, West Hall, W218

Global Industry Challenge: Celebrating International Year of Quantum, Thursday, January 9, 10 AM, LVCC, West Hall, W218 Quantum is Now: Unprecedented Improvement in Precision and Sensitivity , Thursday, January 9, 11 AM, LVCC, West Hall, W218

Research Summit

–

Learn about consumer and enterprise trends across verticals.





Breaking Through the EV Demand Plateau with AI and Data Analytics, presented by EY, Monday, January 6, 1 PM, LVCC, West Hall, W232

Declaration of Autonomy: Is Trust the Limit of AI's Possibilities, presented by Accenture, Tuesday, January 7, 2 PM, LVCC West Hall, W232 Navigating the Consumer Tech Landscape: Insights to Drive Growth, presented by Circana, Tuesday, January 7, 3 PM, LVCC, West Level 2, W232

Familiar faces

– from musicians to sports legends and film and television stars – will be on the CES stage and throughout the show discussing and experiencing the latest innovations.

Experience the

CES Show Floor

Explore innovation from global companies, including first-time exhibitors such as Foxconn (FIH Mobile), Komatsu, Oshkosh, Suzuki, and Scout Motors.

LVCC Central Hall



Showcasing the latest technology around the home and immersive entertainment - the central hub for customized, in-home entertainment, and family gaming. Exhibitor Examples: Bosch, Hisense, LG, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, TCL

LVCC North Hall



Focused on smart communities, IoT, AI, sustainability, energy, and enterprise solutions. North Hall shows how these technologies work together to support our daily lives now and in the future. Exhibitor Examples: AIMA E-Bike, Hitachi, Indiegogo, Siemens, Xpeng AeroHT

LVCC South Hall



Back for 2025, the South Hall is where the accessories and memorable products come to life to improve how we live and work. Exhibitor Examples: EcoFlow, Green Merit Ltd, Maono, Pecron, Pkcell

LVCC West Hall



Experience the entire ecosystem of mobility at

CES-from passenger and self-driving cars to construction, agriculture, boating, and advanced air travel. Exhibitor Examples: Amazon Automotive, Honda, Invo Station, MobileEye, Qualcomm, Waymo

C Space®/ARIA



Where the world's leading brands, advertisers, media platforms, and content creators meet to forge deals, explore trends, and unveil the latest technologies reshaping the industry. Exhibitor Examples: Disney, Fox, iHeart, Kroger, Mars, Reddit, Roku, T-Mobile, Uber Ads, Walmart Ads

The Venetian



The home of smart living, including digital health, smart home, energy management, security, education, lifestyle, and food tech.

Exhibitor Examples: AARP, Pawport, Renpho The Venetian is also home to the CES Innovation Awards Showcase , with the next round of embargo award honorees scheduled to be announced on January 5.

Eureka Park at The Venetian



The startup hub of

CES, home to nearly 1400 startups from around the globe. Exhibitor Examples: Global pavilions from Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Ukraine, the U.S., and others from around the world.



To search for CES exhibiting companies – by product category, keyword, or country – visit the Exhibitor Directory .

Media Days

Hear from dozens of the world's biggest brands breaking news at two days of media-only events, January 5-6 at Mandalay Bay, including CES Unveiled and CES Tech Trends to Watch .



Press Conferences – Major brands will make announcements, including LG, Hisense, John Deere, Samsung, and Sony – January 5 and 6, Mandalay Bay

CES 2025 Tech Trends to Watch – Hear the top trends at CES 2025 and beyond –Sunday, January 5, 4 PM, Mandalay Bay, Oceanside C CES Unveiled Las Vegas – The Official Media Event of CES 2025 with innovative product previews – Sunday, January 5, 5-8:30 PM, Mandalay Bay, Shoreline Exhibit Hall

Media Resources



Visit the CES Media Resources for access to:



Media Room Hours and Locations

Shuttle Bus Information

B-Roll CES Photo Gallery

For the latest news and information, visit CES . Register for CES 2025 here .

