Influencer Atallah Younes Shoots Firework Into Child's Bedroom In Germany, Arrested Viral Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A shocking that has been doing the rounds on social shows a Palestinian influencer shooting a firework into a child's bedroom in Germany. The influencer, Atallah Younes has been arrested by the for his deed.

Footage shows Atallah Younes, a 24-year-old Palestinian influencer, lighting a firework and directing it towards an apartment building in the Berlin suburb of Neukoelln, Germany.

The 24-year-old influencer was arrested at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport on Saturday, ahead of his 5 pm flight to Jordan, reported The Sun.

As seen in the footage, the firework crashed through the closed window on the third floor and exploded inside, causing a fire in the room. No one in the room was injured, and only the carpet and some furniture in the room were damaged, reported The Daily Mail, citing German tabloid BILD Reports.

How was Atallah Younes arrested?

Atallah Younes, who only speaks Arabic, alleged he was the victim of racist attacks after the video of him shooting a firework into the child's room went viral over social media. The 24-year-old was“suspected of serious arson on New Year's Eve," reported The Sun, quoting the Berlin Police.

The Palestinian influencer further added that he had simply lighted the firework to celebrate New Years' Eve, adding that he was unaware it would be a dangerous act.

"I just wanted to celebrate. I didn't know it was so dangerous...I went to sleep and the next day I saw that the video had 10 million views," Atallah Younis said, reported BILD.

Before his arrest, Atallah Younis uploaded a video with the building's owner. In the video he expressed that he did not intend any harm by throwing the fireworks. The apology, however, did not satisfy netizens, as they continued to flood the comment section of the video.

More about Atallah Younis

The Palestinian influencer Atallah Younis has over three lakh followers on Instagram and often creates humorous reels and travel videos.