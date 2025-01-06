Who Is Jagmeet Singh? From Justin Trudeau Ally To Key Opponent Who Vowed To Bring Him Down

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau announced he will resign, citing internal party conflicts and growing discontent. He will remain in office until the Liberal Party selects a new leader. The decision follows Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's resignation and mounting challenges, including NDP leader Jagmeet Singh's planned no-confidence motion on January 27, 2025.

Once a Justin Trudeau ally, Jagmeet Singh has accused Trudeau of failing Canadians , vowing to end the Liberal government's reign and trigger fresh elections.

Early life and background

Born on January 2, 1979, in Scarborough, Ontario, Jagmeet Singh is the son of Punjabi immigrant parents. He grew up in Windsor, Ontario, where his personal experiences with racism shaped his commitment to social justice. Singh holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Western University and a Bachelor of Laws from Osgoode Hall Law School.

Before entering politics, Singh worked as a criminal defense lawyer in the Greater Toronto Area, advocating for marginalized communities.

Singh began his political career in 2011, winning a seat in the Ontario Legislature as the Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Bramalea-Gore-Malton. He quickly gained recognition for his passionate advocacy on issues like workers' rights and anti-racism policies.

National politics

In 2017, Singh made history by becoming the first visible minority leader of a major federal political party in Canada. Under his leadership, the NDP has championed progressive policies such as universal pharmacare, affordable housing, and climate action. Singh has also been a vocal advocate for tackling systemic racism and economic inequality.

Singh's rift with Trudeau

Singh's NDP played a critical role in propping up Trudeau's minority government by supporting key legislation. However, their cooperation agreement unraveled in September 2024, as Singh accused Trudeau of failing to address critical issues like affordable housing, healthcare, and the rising cost of living.