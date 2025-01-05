DEOGAM To Showcase The Electric Vehicle Recycling System At CES 2025: Accelerating Carbon Neutrality In The Global Mobility Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Electric rely on secondary batteries to power their motors. The stored in these batteries is converted from DC (direct current) to AC (alternating current) through an inverter, generating heat and harmonics. These harmonics lead to energy loss, which increases with higher power input and vehicle performance.

To address this, DEOGAM developed an "electric recycle" system that uses a toroid-shaped energy core to capture harmonics and convert them into usable electrical energy. The company plans to showcase this system and its demonstration results at CES 2025 to accelerate its global market entry.

DEOGAM's recycling system generates high electromotive force, allowing stable energy conversion even with significant input voltage fluctuations within a Buck & Boost converter. Internal tests indicate the system can reclaim 18% of energy lost to harmonics, increasing EV driving range by up to 10%.

DEOGAM was selected for TIPS' project on "Energy efficiency systems utilizing electromagnetic waves generated during EV operation. "

Since September 2023, the company

has been developing this technology. In 2024, it

conducted field tests on domestic commercial EVs, measuring the increase in driving range achieved with its technology.

DEOGAM partnered with Kakao Mobility through an MOU to target the domestic electric taxi market in 2025. This collaboration aims to establish successful use cases in South Korea and pave the way for market entry into Germany, Norway, and key U.S. cities.

Kim Jinouk, CEO of DEOGAM, stated, "If our electric recycling system were applied to 14 million EVs worldwide, each driving 30 kilometers, the reclaimed energy would total approximately 3 million megawatts (MW). This efficiency underscores the system's growing importance in achieving global carbon neutrality."

Kim added, "With this technology, DEOGAM aims to make the electric recycle system an essential component for every EV worldwide. Since the system's carbon emissions during energy production are nearly zero, we plan to focus on markets in Western Europe, which are leading the charge in carbon neutrality."

SOURCE DEOGAM INC.