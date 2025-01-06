Justin Trudeau Resigns As Canadian PM, Says 'Country Deserves A Real Choice In Polls, I Am Not That'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Justin Trudeau, who had been facing dissent within his own party, has resigned as the Canadian prime after nearly a 10-year-long tenure. Announcing his resignation as the Canada prime minister, Justin Trudeau said he will leave office as soon as the ruling Liberal Party chooses his replacement. Emphasising the“internal battles” he has to fight, Justin Trudeau said Canadians deserve a“real choice” to lead them and he“cannot be the best option in the elections”.

During an emotional press conference, a teary-eyed Justin Trudeau announced his decision to step down, stating,“I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister after the party selects its next leader...Last night I asked the president of the Liberal Party to start that process.”

“This country deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election,” Justin Trudeau said. Justin Trudeau resignation LIVE Updates

Justin Trudeau had been under immense pressure from Liberal Party legislators to quit as Canadian prime minister ahead of the federal elections, fearing the party may not be elected in the upcoming polls if he continues in the top post. He has also been criticised for his muted responses to Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff threat if Canada did not stem the flow of migrants.

WHAT DID JUSTIN TRUDEAU SAY?

Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as Canada PM and said the Liberal leadership race will be“a robust, nationwide competitive process”.

“I don't easily back down faced with a fight, especially a very important one for our party and the country. But I do this job because the interests of Canadians and the well being of democracy is something that I hold dear," he said.

He said,“I am a fighter. Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians, I care deeply about this country and I will always be motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians. The fact is despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralysed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority Parliament in Canadian history. That's why this morning, I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of Parliament."

WHO IS NEXT AFTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU?

While Justin Trudeau will continue to act as caretaker premier, it was not immediately clear for how long. The Liberal Party is scheduled to meet to elect the next leader. Canadian media have tipped Chrystia Freeland as a possible contender to take over the Liberal Party along with the former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, a Canadian who also previously led the Bank of Canada.