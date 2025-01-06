Justin Trudeau Resigns: Memes, Jokes Flood Online Netizens Say Trump's Victory Ended Canada PM's Political Career

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime on January 6 announced his decision to step down, due to discontent with his leadership and the departure of his finance minister. Social was in a frenzy after Canada PM Trudeau resigned and users posted hilarious memes and jokes online.

Social media reaction on Justin Trudeau resignation

Signalling internal conflicts within his government, Justin Trudeau concluded that he "cannot be the best option" for the upcoming Canada election. A user established an amusing between US President-elect Donald Trump's victory in US election for the second term to resignation of Justin Trudeau. The caption to the post states,“Trump's victory resulted in the end of Justin Trudeau's political career.”



A user on X wrote with reference to Cameroonian-American basketball player Joel Hans Embiid who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers of the National Basketball Association. The Philadelphia 76ers was scheduled to play against the Phoenix Suns at the Wells Fargo Center on January 6 night. The caption reads,“Justin Trudeau resignation before embiid.”

Another user chimed,“HAHAHAHA Trudeau's papers blow away in the wind as he steps out to resign." Attached to the post is a video showing Justin Trudeau coming out of the doors of a building to a podium where his speech papers are kept. As he takes position, a swirl of wind blows away his papers.

A fourth user shared a hilarious reaction video with the caption,“People who be desperate for attention” after Justin Trudeau resignation.

Despite resignation, Justin Trudeau will remain in office until a new leader of the Liberal Party is appointed. New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh declared his intention to present a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government when the Parliament reconvenes. He was once an ally of Justin Trudeau.

Canada Parliament will be suspended until March 24. Initially, it was slated to resume on January 27, but the delay has been made to facilitate the leadership race.