Türkiye Sets New Record With $262 Billion In Exports, Says Erdogan

Türkiye Sets New Record With $262 Billion In Exports, Says Erdogan
Türkiye's exports reached a record high of $262 billion in 2024,
marking a 2.5% annual increase, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
announced on Friday, according to Anadolu Agency,
Azernews reports.
Speaking at an event in Istanbul, Erdogan highlighted the
improvement in the country's trade balance. Türkiye's foreign trade
deficit dropped from $106.3 billion in 2023 to $82.2 billion in
2024. He also noted that the export-import coverage ratio rose by
5.5 percentage points to 76.1%.
In December alone, Türkiye achieved a record monthly export
level of $23.5 billion, reflecting a 2.2% increase compared to the
same period last year, Erdogan added.
On the country's economic outlook, Erdogan revealed that per
capita income, which stood at $13,243 in 2023, is expected to
exceed $15,000 in 2024 and surpass $17,000 by 2025. He emphasized
Türkiye's goal of achieving 4% GDP growth in 2025, driven by net
exports and fixed capital investments.
Erdogan also pointed out that Türkiye recorded positive growth
rates for 17 consecutive quarters, including a 2.1% growth rate in
the third quarter of 2024.
