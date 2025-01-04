Jordanian Companies Buy 10,250 Land Plots In 2024

Director General of the Department of Land and Survey Ahmad Omoush says Jordanian companies have bought 10,250 plots of land since the beginning of 2024, with an estimated value of JD1.4 billion (JT file)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Director General of the Department of Land and Survey Ahmad Omoush said that Jordanian companies have bought 10,250 plots of land since the beginning of 2024, with an estimated value of JD1.4 billion.

Omoush told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that the has provided incentives and facilitations for the and sector to stimulate the and encourage local investors and companies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

These included exemptions on apartments, with a full exemption on registration fees for the first 150 square meters and a 50 per cent exemption of fees for any additional area, regardless of the size.

He noted that the department has amended the laws and regulations governing its work, particularly after endorsing the Real Estate Ownership Law, introducing administrative valuation, and resolving ownership disputes through partition committees.

The department simplified procedures and reduced processing times by switching to e-services, which now encompass 34 services, the director general pointed out.

Electronic connectivity has also been established with various ministries and institutions, the latest being with the Ministry of Justice, to implement judicial liens on immovable assets.

Omoush stressed that the department is preparing to launch new e-services in the near future, including 21 new services, noting that department is scheduled to reach full e-services by the end of 2025.