(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Grenzebach supplies AGVs for Benteler's automated intralogistics complex

January 4, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Grenzebach has developed and implemented customer-specific superstructures and charging stations for Benteler's automated intralogistics complex. The Benteler Group is a global supplier of vehicle components to the automotive industry.

For Benteler, efficient material planning, a reliable material flow, and the digitalization of value creation processes are essential. The company was therefore looking for an automated solution for its intralogistics.

The goal was to combine different systems and processes within one production line and to be able to transport goods without forklift trucks from A to B. During this project, Benteler faced the challenge of transporting heavy goods carriers with very large dimensions in a very confined space.

Grenzebach developed a customized system with individual superstructures and charging stations due to the manufacturer-specific dimensions of the goods carriers. Not only does this take into account the specific dimensions of the goods carriers, but it also considers the spatial conditions and, at the same time, fully exploits the advantages of the automated guided vehicles, or AGVs, in terms of speed and maneuverability.

Choosing the right supplier was very important to the automotive supplier, who would also be a long-term and reliable partner for the company in future projects. Due to the special circumstances, Benteler also wanted the potential supplier to get a first-hand impression of the situation on-site.

Alexander Gerendt, project and production engineer plant, Benteler Group, says:“We contacted over 10 suppliers, and in the end, Grenzebach won the contract with a convincing technical concept and personal commitment. We are still absolutely behind this decision today.”

Grenzebach surveyed the conditions at the location before the project was awarded to develop a technically convincing concept. As a result, Benteler and Grenzebach always understood what worked and what needed to be improved in the existing infrastructure.

Benteler supplied a rough layout of the production hall during the planning phase. Based on this and the on-site appointments, Grenzebach was able to examine the envelopes, the accessibility of the individual stations, the routes, and possible obstacles.

Grenzebach has equipped the vehicles with customer-specific, specifically designed superstructures for the special dimensions of the goods carriers. Grenzebach thoroughly tested these in advance and customized the charging stations.

In the first project phase, bidirectional L1200S automated guided vehicles were installed. At the same time, Benteler received the Fleet Manager as a control system, a role-rights system, and extensive training on using the systems. In the second project phase, the omnidirectional OL1200S AGVs expanded the Benteler fleet. Further vehicles were supplied in the third phase.

Grenzebach has combined tight spaces and oversized goods carriers with individual solutions. By working together as equal partners, a suitable concept was quickly developed and implemented with the customer. Benteler is already working on new automation projects and has ordered further vehicles. Grenzebach will continue to provide the customer with advice and support as a strong journey partner.