Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Dismiss Reports About Infighting In K’Taka Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 7 (IANS) Clarifying the controversy surrounding the dinner meeting allegedly fuelling infighting within Karnataka party, Chief Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar said that there is no infighting within the Congress party.

Clarifying reports about a dinner party hosted by Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi in the absence of Dy CM Shivakumar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said it was a New Year's gathering, and no discussions took place. Discussions were focused on strengthening the party, and the media's speculative reports were baseless, he added.

Dismissing rumours, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said in New Delhi that dinner meets are commonplace in politics and there was no need to read too much into it.

“It is common for politicians to attend dinner meets. I also organise dinner meetings frequently. The media should not politicise the dinner meeting. I had travelled abroad with the family as I had not travelled with them for the last 4-5 years,” he said speaking to reporters.

He was replying to questions on the potential political motive behind Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's dinner meet while the Dy CM was out of the country.

“Many other ministers also were travelling abroad. Those who were in Bengaluru attended the dinner meeting, there is nothing wrong in it,” he added.

When pointed out to demands for Cabinet reshuffle and change in KPCC presidency by Minister H. K. Patil and others, he said,“There have been no discussions on this. The media is misinformed. This is a prerogative of the CM and he will talk about it.”

Sources revealed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a dinner meeting on Thursday night at the residence of PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi to strategise on replacing Shivakumar as the party's state president and to push for the creation of additional Deputy Chief Minister posts in the state. This move is perceived as an attempt to undermine Shivakumar, who has been positioning himself as a major leader in the party on par with Siddaramaiah.

Although leaders attending the dinner party claimed it was merely a New Year celebration, sources suggest internal conflicts within the Congress party.

The Karnataka BJP has mocked Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar over some big decisions being taken by the government in his absence. Referring to the dinner meeting attended by seven cabinet ministers and 34 MLAs, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the BJP questioned whether Dy CM Shivakumar was merely a leader in name.

The Chief Minister's camp has long been advocating for the creation of more Deputy Chief Minister posts. While Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar worked together to secure a decisive victory for the Congress party in the 2023 Assembly elections, internal rivalries seem to be growing.

Siddaramaiah was instrumental in garnering votes from Dalits, minorities, and backward communities, whereas Shivakumar played a key role in bringing influential Vokkaliga votes to the party in the southern parts of the state.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier announced that the Chief Minister would be chosen based on the support of the majority of MLAs. Siddaramaiah secured the position for his second term, despite Shivakumar publicly expressing his desire to become the Chief Minister.

The BJP has also alleged that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam in which CM Siddaramaiah is facing investigation was highlighted by Shivakumar as a tactic to counter the Chief Minister.