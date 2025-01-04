Telangana To Give Rs 12,000 Per Acre For Farmers, Not Rs 15,000 As Promised

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 4 (IANS) The in Telangana has decided to provide support of Rs 12,000 per acre to farmers annually under Rythu Bharosa, against Rs 15,000 promised by it during 2023 Assembly elections.

Chief A. Revanth Reddy announced after the Cabinet meeting on Saturday that Rythu Bharosa will be implemented from January 26.

He said the decision to extend assistance of Rs 12,000 per acre was taken while keeping in mind the present financial position of the state.

The Chief Minister, however, said this was still Rs 2,000 more than the assistance farmers were getting under Rythu Bandhu scheme of the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

He said the decision was taken for the welfare of farmers in the New Year.

Aiming to transform agriculture into a celebration, a key decision has been made to support farmers through "Rythu Bharosa".

He said all the farmers engaged in agriculture will be covered under Rythu Bharosa.

The investment subsidy will be given for every acre of cultivable agricultural land without any conditions.

“Rythu Bharosa would not be given for hillocks, roads, industries and lands converted as real estate ventures,” he said while reiterating his allegations against BRS.

Lands not suitable for agriculture like lands e used for mining, hills, real estate ventures, roads, residential, industrial, or commercial purposes, canal-converted lands, or lands acquired by the government for various projects will not be eligible for Rythu Bharosa.

The Chief Minister also announced that the government would also give Rs 12,000 per year to landless agricultural labourers farmers. This scheme would be called 'Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa'.

The Cabinet also decided to issue new ration cards for all eligible families from January 26.

All the three schemes of Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa and new ration cards will be implemented from January 26.

Revanth Reddy said that these initiatives are being implemented to commemorate the completion of 75 years of the Constitution's adoption.