Watch: Texas Rapper 2 Low Accidentally Fires Gun Live On-Air During Interview See What Went Wrong

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A shocking incident unfolded during a recent appearance by Texas-based 2 Low on the YouTube show“One on One with Mike D” when the rapper nearly shot himself live on-air. The dramatic moment, which occurred last week, has sparked widespread attention.

The interview began innocuously with rapper 2 Low discussing his career and future plans. However, about 47 minutes into the segment, things took a dangerous turn. While nodding his head and reaching into his pocket, a sudden gunshot rang out, accompanied by a visible flash near the rapper 's leg. The moment was captured on video, leaving both 2 Low and the host, Mike D, visibly startled.

“Who shot who?” Mike D asked in confusion, while looking around the room.“Somebody got shot?” A voice off-camera quickly reassured everyone, saying,“No we're good.”

2 Low, visibly frozen and grimacing, reached into his pocket, revealing part of the gun before putting it back. He then asked the group if they were“good,” and when asked about his own well-being, replied,“I hope,” glancing at his leg.

| Millie Bobby Brown faces backlash over mirror selfie: See how she reacted WATCH: Texas rapper 2 Low accidentally fires gunshot from pocket

The podcast immediately took a break as the crew processed the frightening moment. Later, Mike D took to YouTube to explain the incident, thanking everyone for their safety.“X Rap A Lot artist 2 Low almost [gun emoji] himself on camera. Thank God everyone was OK,” he said in the video.

| Mufasa The Lion King on OTT: Where to watch Disney's movie online

This alarming incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with handling firearms, particularly in public settings, even accidentally. Thankfully, no one was injured, and the podcast resumed shortly after the break.