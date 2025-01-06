Shooting In West Bank Leaves 10 Casualties Including 3 Israelis

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International have reported that a shooting by two gunmen on a bus in the northwest of the West resulted in 10 casualties, including three Israelis who were killed and seven others injured.

Al Jazeera reported on Monday, January 6, that the attack occurred when two armed individuals opened fire on a bus in the northwest of the West Bank. The attackers managed to flee the scene, and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Israeli military issued a statement announcing the launch of operations to locate the assailants. The statement noted that checkpoints were set up around the area, and several nearby villages were placed under lockdown.

The incident comes amid escalating tensions between Hamas and Israel, with repeated clashes between armed Palestinian groups and Israeli forces in the West Bank. This region has witnessed heightened violence since the onset of the conflict.

The growing violence in the West Bank has raised concerns about civilian safety, as many innocent people are caught in the crossfire. Efforts to de-escalate tensions are urgently needed to prevent further casualties and instability.

This comes amid reports of a potential ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, with the names of 34 hostages, including 10 women and children, released as part of initial negotiations.

This includes elderly individuals aged 50 to 85 and young children, as confirmed by senior Hamas officials, who stated the hostages will be freed once the ceasefire is finalized.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram