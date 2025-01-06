Several Trapped In Coal Mine In Assam's Dima Hasao CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Army's Assistance Requested

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several people are feared trapped inside a mine in the Umrangso area of Assam.

“Distressing news from Umrangshu, where laborers are trapped in a coal mine. The exact number and status are yet unknown. The DC, SP, and my colleague, Kaushik Rai, are rushing to the site...We have requested the Army's assistance in the ongoing rescue operation. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also on their way to the incident site to aid in the efforts,” wrote Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.