Viral Video: 2 Men Drag Dead Body Outside Postmortem House In UP's Jhansi, Probe Underway

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two men were seen dragging a dead body by its legs outside a postmortem house in Jhansi of Uttar Pradesh. While the exact date of the incident is not known, the viral has prompted the into action for handling the lifeless body in such a callous manner. An investigation has now been initiated into the case.

According to the reports, the incident happened outside Jhansi Post Mortem House and the two men in the video are said to be ambulance drivers.

The viral video captured a deeply unsettling scene, where two men are seen dragging a dead body by a piece of cloth tied to its legs, as they make their way into the postmortem house.

The two men involved in the disturbing incident have yet to be identified, and the identity of the deceased has also not been determined. Circle Officer Ramvir Singh informed NDTV that authorities have initiated a full investigation into the case, with efforts underway to uncover more details surrounding the incident.

Ramvir Singh was quoted as saying:“The police have taken note of the video that has gone viral. Two people can be seen dragging a body. We are trying to ascertain the place and time of the video. Further action will be taken on the basis of our probe.”