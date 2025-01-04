Naga Political Movement Was Once United, But Now It's Divided Into 28 Factions: Nagaland Dy CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Kohima, Jan 4 (IANS) Nagaland Deputy Chief and senior BJP leader Yanthungo Patton on Saturday said that earlier there was no faction in the Naga movement but now it has splintered into approximately 28 factions making it increasingly difficult for the Naga people to pursue progressive and sustainable activities.

Addressing the 175th anniversary celebrations of Lhisemia Kethinuokelie, the amalgamation of different clans of Lhisemia Khel (sector) of Kohima village, the Deputy Chief Minister said that during the early days of the Naga political movement, particularly under late A.Z. Phizo, there were no factions or divisions, and the entire Naga society was united.

There was no illegal taxation or extortion, and the Naga freedom fighters were respected by all citizens for their dedicated commitment to the true spirit of the Naga freedom movement for self-determination, he said.

Patton said that the political movement has now splintered into 28 factions, leading to a fragmented governance that is plagued by illegal taxation and extortion which has made it increasingly difficult for the Naga people to pursue progressive and sustainable activities.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is willing to provide a solution for the Naga issue, but unity among the Naga factions is essential to achieve this.

The Centre is prepared to offer a single solution for the entire Naga society, rather than multiple solutions for individual factions, he stated.

Saying that Nagas are at a crucial juncture, he observed that Naga society, both overground and underground, is "completely shattered and fragmented".

Emphasising the need for a strong and unified society for the growth and progress of the state, he said that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, has formed an opposition-less government, bringing all 60 MLAs together under one platform, irrespective of party affiliations and ideology with an aim to bring unanimity among Naga society and work towards a permanent solution to the much expected Naga political issue.

The Deputy Chief Minister clarified that he is not against factions that are genuinely negotiating with the Central government to reach a final resolution, but emphasised that many factions are either engaged in extortion or pursuing their own interests.

He urged all Naga underground factions to unite and collaborate in efforts to achieve a permanent Naga political solution, provided they are sincerely committed to the welfare of the Naga people.

He urged everyone to promote the message of peace and unity among the Noga society, regardless of tribe, clan, or region, to ensure progress and prosperity for the state and future generations.

Noting that the Naga community lives in a more diverse and interconnected society, he urged one and all, to teach their children about their cultural heritage, values and traditions. This exposure will help the young generations appreciate the rich cultures of other tribes, fostering understanding and creating the cohesive society that is essential as we celebrate this anniversary under the theme "Upholding our Heritage", he said.

People of the state capital can act as catalysts for community cohesion among the Nagas and others residing in Kohima, he said and acknowledged that they have steadfastly supported the government in challenging times and expressed hope that they will continue to contribute positively to the welfare of Naga society in the future.

The Union government has been holding political negotiations with the NSCN-IM since the signing of the ceasefire agreement in 1997 and also inked the Framework Agreement in 2015. The government also entered into parallel negotiations with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups, an amalgamation of at least seven Naga factions, in 2017. They signed the Agreed Position in November 2017.

The NSCN-IM has remained firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas as well as integration of Naga-inhabited areas spread over four northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, besides Myanmar.