Iran's renewable energy capacity grows to 1,520 MW under 14th administration

(MENAFN) Iran's capacity has seen significant growth under the 14th administration, reaching 1,520 megawatts (MW), according to IRNA.



The country's energy challenges and the need to expand renewable energy have been key priorities for the administration. President Masoud Pezeshkian has consistently emphasized the importance of accelerating renewable energy development and addressing barriers to its growth.



At the start of the administration, the installed renewable energy capacity stood at 1,231 MW. By the end of December, it had grown by 289 MW to reach 1,520 MW. Solar power leads the sector, generating 781.86 MW, which accounts for 60 percent of the total capacity. Wind power plants contribute 376.3 MW, representing 29 percent, while small hydroelectric plants produce 104.04 MW, or 8 percent of the renewable energy mix.



Other sources include biomass power plants, which generate 22.13 MW (2 percent), and expander turbine plants, which contribute 9.6 MW (1 percent).

