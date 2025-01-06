عربي


Brazil Declares Indonesia New BRICS Member

1/6/2025

QNA / Agencies

Brasilia: Currently holding the presidency of the group of emerging economies, BRICS, the government of Brazil announced today that Indonesia is officially joining the bloc as a full member.

Initially beginning as an economic forum among Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the group now consists of nine countries and has become a geopolitical bloc that holds annual summits to coordinate multilateral policies since 2009.

Brazil, which holds the bloc's presidency in 2025, said the member states approved Indonesia's entry by consensus as part of an expansion push initially approved at the bloc's 2023 summit in Johannesburg.

China congratulates Indonesia

China welcomes and warmly congratulates Indonesia on becoming a full member of BRICS, a foreign ministry spokesperson said as per Xinhua report.

The Peninsula

