Twenty Years Of Building Connections & Creating Opportunities
The companies and organizations honored this year have been steadfast pillars of CGCC's success, providing consistent and generous financial support that has empowered the Chamber to expand its reach, enhance its programs, and advance its mission. This recognition celebrates their contributions and
underscores the importance of deepening these partnerships as CGCC continues to shape the future of U.S.-China business cooperation.
Bank of China USA
Ernst & Young LLP
China construction America
SL Green Realty Corp.
HNA Trust Management
State Grid US Representative Office
ICBC US Region
China Mobile International (USA) Inc.
China Merchants Bank New York Branch
CITI
J.P. Morgan
Aland Health Holding
Loop Capital LLC
Sands
CICC
Vornado Realty Trust
China Construction Bank New York Branch
Chubb Group
SCG America Group Inc
China Telecom Americas
Agricultural Bank of China New York Branch
China Unicom (Americas) Operations Ltd.
FOSUN
Moinian Group
Hongdou New York Inc.
Waitex Group of Companies
Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Wanxiang America Corporation
COSCO SHIPPING (North America) Inc.
JN fibers, Inc.
Fuyao Glass America
FedEx
Delta Air Lines
PetroChina International (America), Inc.
SINOPEC North America Inc.
China Southern Airlines Company Limited North-America
DeHeng Chen LLC
Air China Limited New York Branch
US-China Business Council
With the theme "Building Connections and Creating Opportunities," the upcoming CGCC 20th Anniversary Gala , will celebrate the community's collective journey, reflecting on the partnerships, innovations, and shared successes that have defined the Chamber's history.
We wish you and your families a joyous new year filled with happiness, prosperity, and hope. Together, let us celebrate the past, embrace the present, and chart a path toward an even more vibrant and collaborative future.
