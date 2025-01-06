Twenty Years Of Building Connections & Creating Opportunities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The companies and organizations honored this year have been steadfast pillars of CGCC's success, providing consistent and generous support that has empowered the Chamber to expand its reach, enhance its programs, and advance its mission. This recognition celebrates their contributions and

underscores the importance of deepening these partnerships as CGCC continues to shape the future of U.S.-China business cooperation.

Bank of China USA

Ernst & Young LLP

China America

SL Green Realty Corp.

HNA Trust Management

State Grid US Representative Office

ICBC US Region

China Mobile International (USA) Inc.

China Merchants Bank New York Branch

CITI

J.P. Morgan

Aland Health Holding

Loop Capital LLC

Sands

CICC

Vornado Realty Trust

China Construction Bank New York Branch

Chubb Group

SCG America Group Inc

China Telecom Americas

Agricultural Bank of China New York Branch

China Unicom (Americas) Operations Ltd.

FOSUN

Moinian Group

Hongdou New York Inc.

Waitex Group of Companies

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Wanxiang America Corporation

COSCO SHIPPING (North America) Inc.

JN fibers, Inc.

Fuyao Glass America

FedEx

Delta Air Lines

PetroChina International (America), Inc.

SINOPEC North America Inc.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited North-America

DeHeng Chen LLC

Air China Limited New York Branch

US-China Business Council

With the theme "Building Connections and Creating Opportunities," the upcoming CGCC 20th Anniversary Gala , will celebrate the community's collective journey, reflecting on the partnerships, innovations, and shared successes that have defined the Chamber's history.

We wish you and your families a joyous new year filled with happiness, prosperity, and hope. Together, let us celebrate the past, embrace the present, and chart a path toward an even more vibrant and collaborative future.

