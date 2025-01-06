Zelensky Announces“Good Diplomatic News” For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine held a meeting on planning international meetings and negotiations for January, announcing acceleration of arms supplies and“good” news for the country.

The head of state said this in a address to the nation, posted on his social on Monday, Ukrinform reports.

"I held a meeting with internationalists today: planning our meetings, negotiations for January. We are accelerating the of weapons to Ukraine and working toward new, longer-term relations with partners. We are preparing good diplomatic news for Ukraine," the head of state said.

