Zelensky Announces“Good Diplomatic News” For Ukraine
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine held a meeting on planning international meetings and negotiations for January, announcing acceleration of arms supplies and“good” diplomatic news for the country.
The head of state said this in a video address to the nation, posted on his social media on Monday, Ukrinform reports.
"I held a meeting with internationalists today: planning our meetings, negotiations for January. We are accelerating the supply of weapons to Ukraine and working toward new, longer-term relations with partners. We are preparing good diplomatic news for Ukraine," the head of state said.
As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.
