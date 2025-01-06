Two Civilians Killed, 11 Wounded By Today's Shelling In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two civilians were killed in Kherson region during the day as a result of Russian shelling, and 11 other people were injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“According to the investigation, on January 6, 2025, the Russian military fired on settlements in the Kherson region using artillery, mortars, and drones. As of 18:00, two civilians were killed and 11 injured,” the statement said.

According to the prosecutor's office, at about 11:20 a.m., the occupiers attacked the village of Shyroka Balka with a drone. A 48-year-old man who was on the street was killed as a result of the explosive drop.

“In the evening in Kherson, the enemy once again hit a minibus. A 49-year-old man was killed on the spot, and 5 passengers were injured,” the prosecutor's office added.

Three more civilians were also wounded in the shelling of the regional center.

In addition, two people were injured in Zelenivka and one in Veletenske.

At least 10 civilian objects were damaged, including private houses and vehicles.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings over the commission of war crimes (Part 1, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, three civilians were injured in Kherson region as a result of drone attacks.