Iran's crude oil shipments surge in late December 2024

(MENAFN) TankerTrackers, a shipping analytics firm, reported a significant increase in Iran's oil exports during the latter half of December 2024, following a slow start to the month.



According to data from TankerTrackers and a report by Oilprice.com, Iran's oil exports gained momentum towards the end of December, although specific figures were not disclosed. The company also pointed out that Iran has ceased its oil shipments to Syria.



This uptick in exports comes after a challenging quarter for Iran's oil sector. Despite achieving the highest export levels in six years in 2024, growth was sluggish in October and November due to rising prices for Iranian crude sold to China. The price gap between Iranian crude and Brent crude narrowed to its smallest in five years, which contributed to a slowdown in October amid heightened regional tensions in West Asia.



In mid-December, Iranian media reported a significant drop in oil exports to China, its largest customer. Exports to China fell by 524,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November compared to October, dropping to 1.31 million bpd—the lowest in four months.

MENAFN04012025000045016755ID1109054609