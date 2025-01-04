Turkey vows to protect all “aggrieved groups" in Syria

(MENAFN) Turkey is committed to protecting all "aggrieved groups" in Syria, Foreign Hakan Fidan said on Thursday.



"Regardless of whether they are a majority or minority in Syria—Nusayris, Alevis, Yazidis, Christians, or anyone else—Turkey will be their protector and guardian, just as it is for all others in this new period," Fidan stated at a joint press conference with his Belgian counterpart Bernard Quintin in Ankara.



Fidan highlighted that during the oppression of the Assad regime, millions of Sunni Arabs and ethnic Turks were displaced and forced to seek refuge in other countries.



He emphasized that Turkey has not hesitated to offer sanctuary to those fleeing oppression, with over 3 million Syrians finding refuge in the country since 2011.



Ankara, he said, has always been willing to share the burden of those seeking protection and to take steps to ensure they can live in peace in Syria's future.



"We are working tirelessly to ensure they do not suffer harm in Syria. The new Syrian leadership is also highly sensitive to this issue," the minister added.

