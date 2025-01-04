Biden vows no safe harbor for terrorists after New Year’s day attacks

(MENAFN) Leader Joe Biden reaffirmed Thursday that groups like Daesh/ISIS will not find refuge in the United States following deadly on New Year's Day.



"We're going to continue to relentlessly pursue and other terrorist organizations where they are, and they'll find no safe harbor here," Biden said during remarks about securing 235 judicial confirmations.



The president's statement came after a series of violent incidents. In New Orleans' French Quarter, a pickup truck was intentionally driven into a crowd of revelers on Bourbon Street. The suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, an Army veteran from Texas, was arrested by the FBI.



In a separate attack in Las Vegas, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel, killing one person and injuring seven others. The suspect, Matthew Livelsberger, 37, a US Army veteran, was also identified.



Earlier, Biden met with Vice President Kamala Harris and his homeland security team to discuss the ongoing investigations into both attacks.

