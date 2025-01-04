From 97 To 68 Kgs: Fitness Coach Yatinesh Nirbhavne Shares 100-Day Fat-Loss Meal Plan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) coach Yatinesh Nirbhavne recently shared the inspiring diet plan of one Omar, who successfully lost 27 kgs in just four months. In an Instagram post, Nirbhavne revealed the three fat-loss meals that played a key role in Omar's remarkable transformation.

THE THREE FAT-LOSS MEALS

Yatinesh Nirbhavne said Omar used to weigh 97 kg and after following this fat-loss plan, he lost 27 kgs and now weighs 68 kgs.

Yatinesh Nirbhavne shared two sets of 100 days fat-loss diet plans with three meal options each. The first plan included the following three meals:

Boiled egg whites, sliced apples, and soaked almondsRoti, curd, sabji, and lentilsPaneer, roti, sabji, and cucumber

Yatinesh Nirbhavne also revealed that Omar did not consume sugar for four months. Also Read: 'Game changer': Instagram influencer reveals secret to 'automatic weight loss'

To start his day, Omar began with a medium-sized glass of warm jeera (cumin) water. In meal 1, Omar had 50 grams of masala oats, 30 grams of roasted peanuts, and sliced cucumbers.

Meal 2 included two medium-sized rotis, a sabji made with 50 grams of soya chunks and 30 grams of black chana, along with one cucumber.

The third and final meal was a bowl of green moong sabji, 150 grams of cooked rice, curd, and a salad made of cucumbers and carrots.

He wrote,“No need to join gym. No need to take any medicine. No need to buy any product. No need to follow strict diet.”

A woman, too, recently shared how she lost 25 kgs. Nutritionist Neeta Tiwari transformed her life by losing weight , going from 85 kg to 60 kg. In an Instagram post, she wrote that losing weight is a special journey.

“The most important parts of the journey are clean eating and doing the right workout. All workouts make us lose weight, but it is important to know how much our body can handle.”

She added,“For example - a fat person who has just started his/her journey cannot directly jump onto a really fast cardio workout. It will tire out their body and they will lose all their energy.”