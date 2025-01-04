Ukrainian Defense Intelligence uses FPV drones to destroy Russian equipment, including helicopters in Crimea
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Defense Intelligence soldiers used aircraft-type FPV drones, or Darts, to destroy Russian equipment, electronic warfare equipment, and communication repeaters. The footage was uploaded to the DIU's website, according to Ukrinform.
“The video shows the results of persistent and skillful combat work of the DIU's Wings unit, which is part of the Active Operations Department,” the DIU stated.
Destructive fire was directed at Russian military shelters, transformers, repeaters and communication equipment, fuel and lubricant depots, motor vehicles, Russian light and heavy armored vehicles, and electronic warfare equipment.
The reconnaissance men utilized Darts, which are airplane-type FPV drones, to attack the adversary.
According to Ukrinform, the DIU carried out a successful operation on December 31, 2024, close to the temporarily controlled Crimea. Two Russian Mi-8 helicopters were destroyed in the Black Sea by special forces utilizing maritime drones equipped with Magura V5 missiles.
Zelensky commends bipartisan support for Ukraine and congratulates Mike Johnson, the speaker of the newly elected U.S. Congress.
MENAFN04012025000045016953ID1109054522
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.