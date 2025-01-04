Ukrainian Defense Intelligence uses FPV drones to destroy Russian equipment, including helicopters in Crimea

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Defense Intelligence used aircraft-type FPV drones, or Darts, to destroy Russian equipment, electronic warfare equipment, and communication repeaters. The footage was uploaded to the DIU's website, according to Ukrinform.



“The shows the results of persistent and skillful combat work of the DIU's Wings unit, which is part of the Active Operations Department,” the DIU stated.



Destructive fire was directed at Russian military shelters, transformers, repeaters and communication equipment, fuel and lubricant depots, motor vehicles, Russian light and heavy armored vehicles, and electronic warfare equipment.





The reconnaissance men utilized Darts, which are airplane-type FPV drones, to attack the adversary.





According to Ukrinform, the DIU carried out a successful operation on December 31, 2024, close to the temporarily controlled Crimea. Two Russian Mi-8 helicopters were destroyed in the Black Sea by special forces utilizing maritime drones equipped with Magura V5 missiles.





