Zelensky congratulates new U.S. Congress session, speaker Mike Johnson, praises bipartisan support for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Leader of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the 119th convocation of the US congress on the beginning of the session and Mike Johnson on his election as spokesperson. The chief of state stated about this on the X network, Ukrinform reads.
“Congratulations to the 119th convocation of the U.S. Congress on the start of the first legislative session, as well as to Mike Johnson on his election as Speaker of the House of Representatives,” the statement stated.
In line with the Leader, bicameral and bipartisan aid from the U.S. Congress approved Ukraine to save thousands of individuals andstop the seizing of many regions by Russian troops.
“Together with all the friends of freedom in Congress, we have shown that the courage of the Ukrainian people combined with American leadership can effectively deter Russian aggression. It is crucial for global stability that Congress continues to remain steadfast, and that both parties and all congressmen who truly value freedom unite to defend human and democratic values,” Volodymyr Zelensky reads.
