Haryana CM Directs Dcs, Sps To Stay In Villages At Night To Hear Grievances

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 4 (IANS) To enhance governance and public service delivery, Haryana Chief Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday directed all Deputy Commissioners to hold a weekly coordination meeting.

Emphasising direct public engagement, he asked the Deputy Commissioners and the Superintendents of for a night halt in villages once a month to address public grievances.

The Chief Minister reiterated the importance of strict compliance with directives regarding night halts and regular touring by the Deputy Commissioners and the Superintendents of Police to build public trust and improve law enforcement.

The weekly coordination meetings, he said, aimed at strengthening law and order, combating drug abuse, and fostering positive public engagement will include participation from Superintendents of Police or Deputy Commissioners of Police, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Deputy Superintendents of Police and Superintendents of Jails.

The primary objective of these meetings is to enhance communication and synergy between district administration and law enforcement agencies for effective law and order management, an official statement said here.

They will also focus on reviewing and refining strategies to curb drug trafficking and substance abuse, expediting the resolution of public grievances, and improving public service delivery.

To ensure accountability, the Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to document the deliberations and submit a brief report monthly to the Chief Secretary's office at ...

