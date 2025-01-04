Two injuries results by Ruissian strikes in Kharkiv region, Ukrainian forces repel multiple attacks

(MENAFN) Over the last day, January 3, enemy strikes in the Kharkiv region have harmed two individuals. Oleh Syniehubov, the chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, posted this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.



“10:45 Kupiansk district, Dvorichansk, Zapadne village. A 56-year-old man was hit by an FPV drone and hospitalized,” Syniehubov reads.



He also reported that the shelling of Kozacha Lopan at 8:55 a.m. a 55-year-old male.





In a field outside the hamlet of Berezivka in the Pisochyn community of the Kharkiv area, a UAV was observed.





The officer added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had repulsed two enemy attacks close to Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector.





The enemy twice overran Ukrainian positions in the Kucherivka, Sinkivka, and Zahryzove regions of the Kupiansk sector. Two attacks were repulsed by Ukrainian defenders, and four more are already in progress.



According to Ukrinform, a fire started at the business on the morning of January 3 after Russian invaders invaded Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region.



