Slovak power grid operator vows to continue electricity exports to Ukraine despite primer threats
(MENAFN) SEPS, the Slovak power grid operator, has promised that, despite Prime Minister Roberto Fico's threats, electricity exports to Ukraine will continue. This was reported by DW, Ukrinform discovered.
SEPS, the Slovak state-run power grid operator, stated in a statement to the Czech news agency CTK on Friday, January 3, that electricity supplies to Ukraine will not be interrupted and that SEPS will follow through on the contracts it has signed with its Ukrainian counterpart, Ukrenergo.
Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that the government will consider actions in reaction to Ukraine's suspension of Russian gas transport. According to the official, possibilities for cutting electricity supplies to Ukraine and restricting support to displaced Ukrainians who have sought sanctuary in Slovakia are being studied.
On December 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine will transport gas to European countries if it is not of Russian origin.
