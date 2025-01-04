Girl dies from injuries after being struck by Russian drone debris in Kyiv region

(MENAFN) A girl died in a hospital after being on January 3 by downed Russian drone debris in the Kyiv region.



According to Ukrinform, Mykola Kalashnyk, the interim head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, posted this on Facebook.



"A woman, born in 2002, was wounded in her stomach. Medics fought for her life for almost a day until the last. But the wound was very serious. My condolences to the victim’s family and friends," he stated.



The administration's head stated that another injured person, a male born in 1953, is still in a critical care unit receiving treatment for a back injury.





Another victim with a knee injury is under medical monitoring because his life is not in danger.





As previously reported by Ukrinform, a truck driver was killed and four others injured in a Russian drone strike in the Kyiv region on January 3.





