Thousands Protest In Slovakia Against Fico, Government's Pro-Russian Course
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday night, thousands tool to the streets of Bratislava, Slovakia's capital, protesting the pro-Russian policy of Prime Minister Robert Fico and expressing support for Ukraine.
This was reported by DW , Ukrinform saw.
The rally was initiated by the Mier Ukraine ("Peace for Ukraine") public initiative, which advocates for arms supplies to Ukraine. According to organizers, about 4,000 people took part in the protest.
Demonstrators carried posters with the inscriptions: "Treason!", "We are Europe" and "Fico, move to Moscow!"
The organizers accuse the prime minister and his coalition partners of steering Slovakia along a pro-Russian course.
Speaking from stage, opposition politician Lucia Lucia Štasselová recalled the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968.“I will not allow this country to fall under the political influence of Russia,” she said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said his country's government will discuss measures in response to Ukraine's stopping of Russian gas transit.
Fico said suspending electricity supplies to Ukraine, reducing aid to displaced Ukrainians, and demanding the restoration of gas transit or compensation for economic losses were on the table.
