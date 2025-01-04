Egyptian President Calls For Intensifying Petroleum Exploration

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi on Saturday called for continuing the development of new wells and intensify exploration on the land and at the sea.

Presidential spokesperson Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shennawi said in a statement that the president made the call during a meeting with senior officials including Prime Dr. Mustafa Madbouli.

The president and the officials discussed the State needs for petroleum derivatives including those needed for development ventures, allocating the required credits to ensure efficient and sustainable work in this sector.

The talks touched on cooperation between the government, foreign companies and local investors in the petroleum and gas sectors.

Moreover, Al-Sisi urged for punctual payment of financial liabilities for the contracting companies. (end)

